Borge Hald Sells 53,654 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,146,696.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,161,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,491,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $3,164,011.23.

On Monday, November 2nd, Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $5,392,000.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Borge Hald sold 8,220 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $260,163.00.

NYSE MDLA opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.