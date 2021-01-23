BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.