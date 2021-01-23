BOSAGORA (BOA) Price Reaches $0.0815

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $24.49 million and $306,121.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00714462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.46 or 0.04465004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018009 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOA is a coin. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. The Reddit community for BOSAGORA is https://reddit.com/