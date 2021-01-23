Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mildred B. Horejsi Trust sold 5,543,695 shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $36,366,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.