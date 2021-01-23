BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BPMP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.92.

BPMP opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

