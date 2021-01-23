Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. Brenntag has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $83.35.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

