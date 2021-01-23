Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Shares of BEDU opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Bright Scholar Education worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

