British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,723 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $254,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $254,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FROG opened at $64.74 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.14 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

