British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys 43,531 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,531 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in NetEase by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NetEase stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $117.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

