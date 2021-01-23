British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 297,351 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 297,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,547,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,492,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

IR opened at $45.23 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.