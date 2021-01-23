British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 149,895 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 17.2% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Comcast by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 54,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 469,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 14.6% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.