British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases 14,088 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 446,380 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after buying an additional 274,458 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after buying an additional 256,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,541 shares of company stock worth $32,162,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

