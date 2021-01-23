British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 19,312 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,386,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.67. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $197.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

