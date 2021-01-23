British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Takes $15.43 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,995 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $202,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 37.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,169,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $156.53 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

