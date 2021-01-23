British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,077 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $46,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

