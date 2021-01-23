British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,503.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,492.91 ($45.64).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Wednesday.

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) alerts:

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,738.50 ($35.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,496.50 ($45.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,781.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,692.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.