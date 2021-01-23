Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Announce $8.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.03 and the highest is $9.69. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $8.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $22.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $24.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $27.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.93 to $32.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $7.87. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.89 EPS.

Shares of CACC traded down $20.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.19. The stock had a trading volume of 186,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.57 and its 200 day moving average is $368.43. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

