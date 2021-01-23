Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.35. Medpace posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.80. The company had a trading volume of 123,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $150.57.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

