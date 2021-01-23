Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.14). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.13.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $263.00 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $263.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average is $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,354 shares of company stock valued at $55,185,594. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

