Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 968,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,249. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $497.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

