Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce $5.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.69 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $19.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $19.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

WHR stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $207.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,984 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $29,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,477,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

