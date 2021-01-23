Brokerages Expect American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.27 Million

Brokerages predict that American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) will report $209.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.34 million and the lowest is $205.20 million. American Renal Associates reported sales of $206.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year sales of $820.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.30 million to $826.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $836.49 million, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $852.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 11.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at $174,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,884. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $397.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

