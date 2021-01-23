Brokerages Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. PTC posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.88. 540,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,684. PTC has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $132.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,636 shares of company stock worth $2,000,189. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

