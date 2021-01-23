Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

NYSE ROP traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $419.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.81. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

