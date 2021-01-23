Brokerages Expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter.

SESN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $213.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 74.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

