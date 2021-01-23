Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $725.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report $725.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $727.20 million and the lowest is $724.76 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $683.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,452.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,943 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $208.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

