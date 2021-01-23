Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of VERI stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 649,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,135. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 3.55.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veritone by 538.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Veritone in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

