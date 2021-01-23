Brokerages Set 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target at $24.20

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of VNET opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The business had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

