Brokerages Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) PT at $14.75

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,475,000 after acquiring an additional 131,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.