Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT at $185.75

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 92.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $160.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.55 and its 200 day moving average is $155.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

