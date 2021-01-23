Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Target Price at €83.70

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.70 ($98.47).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.40 ($107.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

ETR FME traded up €0.46 ($0.54) on Friday, reaching €69.22 ($81.44). The stock had a trading volume of 588,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

