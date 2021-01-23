Brokerages Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) PT at $118.67

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

HRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,813,000 after buying an additional 595,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $218,819,000 after buying an additional 478,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,591,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 273,449 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.91%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.