Brokerages Set Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

