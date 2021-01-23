Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) PT at $31.50

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $3,080,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in HSBC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.