Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $55.50

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of HUBG opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

