Brokerages Set Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Price Target at GBX 295.50

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 295.50 ($3.86).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

HTG opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Wednesday. Hunting PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 339 ($4.43). The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £343.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.78.

About Hunting PLC (HTG.L)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

