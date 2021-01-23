Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Price Target at $181.09

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 913.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day moving average is $184.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

