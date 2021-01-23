Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target at $71.80

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.80.

LSPD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE LSPD opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $79.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.34.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

