Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT at $568.36

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $577.57.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $565.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $516.81 and a 200 day moving average of $503.83. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

