Brokerages Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Target Price at $35.00

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after purchasing an additional 501,374 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 568,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

