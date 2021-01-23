Brokerages Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target at $23.36

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 507,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

