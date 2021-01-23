Brokerages Set RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) PT at €38.61

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.61 ($45.42).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

