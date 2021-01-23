Brokerages Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Target Price at $83.44

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

