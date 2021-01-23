Brokerages Set Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target at $18.14

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $754.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 229,835 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,454,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,261,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Solar Capital by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Solar Capital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

