Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $96.38

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

