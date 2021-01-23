Brokers Set Expectations for Fulton Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

FULT stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

