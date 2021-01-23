BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.43

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.43 and last traded at $70.71, with a volume of 22106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Get BRP alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in BRP by 229.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,414 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after buying an additional 71,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 598,432 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 961.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after buying an additional 372,240 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.