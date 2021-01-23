Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $855.39

Shares of Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $855.39 and traded as high as $886.00. Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) shares last traded at $858.00, with a volume of 99,097 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £362.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 855.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 803.83.

About Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

