Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 5.4%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $36.95. 606,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 415,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,065 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.