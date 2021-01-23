Bytecoin (BCN) Hits Market Cap of $31.07 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and $40,030.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.00433641 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000814 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 197.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

